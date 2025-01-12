Truckloads with relief goods reach Kurram amid tight security

Fifty more trucks ready to depart for restive area

HUNGU (Dunya News) - Truckloads with relief goods from Hangu have reached violence-hit areas of Kurram district, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The relief goods gave been sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government in tight security.

These relief goods include foods, kitchen set, tents, blankets and other daily use items.

According to the KP govt officials, fifty truckloads with relief goods are ready in Hangu and Tull, which will be sent to the restive region amid tight security.

The past week saw thaw over Kurram dispute as both parties signed a peace accord during the Kohat grand jirga.

The jirga, held to address the situation in Kurram district, successfully concluded with consensus on the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing, with 45 representatives from each side endorsing the 14-point agreement.

The agreement also stipulates that compensation for damages will be provided, and heavy weapons will be surrendered to the government.

Barrister Saif also confirmed the peace agreement.