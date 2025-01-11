Pakistan, Egypt share historical and religious ties: Salik Hussain

Egypt's Grand Mufti Dr Nazir Muhammad called on Chaudhry Salik Hussain

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that Pakistan and Egypt are bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties that encompass many dimensions.

He was talking to a high-level delegation led by Egypt's Grand Mufti Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayyad in Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, various proposals were discussed regarding rising trend of religious intolerance in the world, the eradication of terrorism, sectarianism and promotion of interfaith harmony.

Egypt's Grand Mufti Dr Nazir Ayad remarked that the Muslim Ummah is facing the threats of terrorism, and there is a need to develop a joint action plan to counter it.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar commended the OIC’s principled stance and unwavering support for the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Ishaq Dar also appreciated the high level participation from the OIC in the international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities”.