Punjab launches first-ever 'Dhi Rani Program' to support newlyweds

A budget of Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the initiative

Sat, 11 Jan 2025 15:37:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has inaugurated its first-of-its-kind "Dhi Rani Program," aimed at assisting newlyweds.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will officially launch the program today (Saturday) by attending a mass wedding ceremony of 50 couples in Lahore.

A budget of Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the initiative, with 3,000 weddings planned in the first phase.

Under the program, all couples will receive furniture and essential items as gifts from the Chief Minister, along with a cash gift of Rs. 1 lakh.

Maryam Nawaz will also introduce the "Dhi Rani Card," enabling new couples to claim Rs. 1 lakh as part of the program.