Ten killed, 15 injured as truck crashes into passenger vehicle in Karak

The deceased include women and children

Updated On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 15:04:02 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) – As many as 10 people were killed and 15 injured when a 22-wheeler truck fell onto a passenger vehicle at Ameri Kalay Chowk, Karak.

The deputy commissioner of Karak said the incident occurred after the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to crash into the passenger vehicle.

He said those who lost their lives in the road mishap also include women and children.

Rescue 1122 is conducting rescue operations, and hospitals have been placed on high alert to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident, involving four vehicles, in Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident occurred at the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road near Jinnah Hospital where a speeding Land Cruiser hit two cars and a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have arrested the driver of Land Cruiser from the scene who was stated to be under the influence of liquor. Further investigation is ongoing.

