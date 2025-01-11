Little relief for the masses shows abysmal economy: Fazlur Rehman

KARACHI (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday better economic indicators were mere eyewash without trickle-down effect for the masses.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the government needed to provide relief to the masses reeling under economic constraints.

He said things would improve only when rupee gained strength.

He said everyone needed to be on board to improve the lot of people and all issues solved through consensus.



He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not taken JUI-F into confidence on dialogue. “The JUI-F doesn’t know what is going on in negotiation meetings,” he added.