No action against foreign nationals holding legal documents: Naqvi

Pakistan Pakistan No action against foreign nationals holding legal documents: Naqvi

Interior minister calls on British High Commissioner Jane Marriott

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 12:22:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said no action was being taken against foreign citizens holding legal documents.

He told it to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott during a meeting on Saturday, saying action was taken against those who do not possess legal documentation for staying in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the Pakistani nation and security forces have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He further stated that the brave people of Pakistan have fought and continue to fight against the scourge of terrorism.

He also highlighted that the safety of all Pakistani citizens' lives and property is the top priority of the government.

He reiterated that Pakistan highly valued its longstanding relations with the UK and is eager to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The British high commissioner also expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

