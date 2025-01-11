Islamabad High Court issues judges' roster for upcoming week

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has released the roster of judges for hearings scheduled next week.

From January 13 to 17, seven single benches and three division benches would be available.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would be available from January 14, while Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz would be on leave for the week.

The first division bench would include Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The second division bench would comprise Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, while the third division bench would feature Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Additionally, under the directives of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, special division and larger benches would also be available. The duty roster was issued by the Registrar's Office as per the Chief Justice's instructions.