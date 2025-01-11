No offer to shift Imran Khan to Bani Gala: Khawaja Asif

He hits out at PTI for destructive politics in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday rejected the claims that the government had offered to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to his Bani Gala residence from Adiala Jail.

“There is no truth to such statements,” the minister told media while slamming the PTI for promoting politics of destruction in the country.

He also hit out at the PTI founder for urging overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances, saying every tactic of the Imran Khan’s party failed in the past two and a half years.

Overseas Pakistanis sent money to their homes every month, he said while dismissing his idea of inciting expats to stop remittances. He said those who are making advices to the PTI founder lack basic understanding.

Asif said efforts were being made to bring political stability in the country, and added that all economic indicators were positive.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan had opened the air traffic route by sending its flight to Europe. He added that 19 flight operations would be launched for various European countries.

He said the overseas Pakistanis had been facing difficulties for years due to suspension of flights to European countries and the UK.

