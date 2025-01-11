Malala in Pakistan to attend international summit on girls' education

The Nobel laureate will talk about solutions to the challenges being faced by women education

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Malala Yousfazai, Nobel laureate and educationist, arrived in Pakistan to attend the international conference on girls’ education.

The two-day International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," is all set to being in Islamabad today, Saturday.

The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are attending the conference.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Farah Naz Akbar, warmly welcomed Malala Yousafzai at the airport and presented her with a bouquet. At the conference, the Nobel laureate will speak about solutions to the challenges women face in education.

Meanwhile, the visit of global leaders to Pakistan continues in connection with their participation in the summit.

Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs, Mohammadin bin Mokhtar, has arrived in Pakistan. A delegation from Myanmar has also reached Pakistan.

Religious scholars Sheikh Ahmed Ahmedou and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Mustafi from Mauritania have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the international conference.

Special Representative from the United States, Leslie Elfridge, Religious scholar Mohammad Abbas Joad Al-Tabi from Iraq and the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Kenderbaiya Dogdurkul Sherzhiyona, have also arrived in Pakistan.