Imran Khan knocks on LHC door for bail in eight May 9 cases

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in eight cases related to the 9 May incidents, including the Jinnah House attack case.

The petition stated that Khan was in NAB custody in Islamabad on the day the incidents occurred and was falsely implicated in the cases as part of political victimisation. It highlighted that he had been facing these cases for two years and was a victim of these legal actions.

The petition requested the LHC to grant bail in all eight cases and order his release.

It is noteworthy that the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court had previously rejected bail applications in these cases. Imran Khan is named in 12 cases related to the 9 May events in Lahore, while he had already been granted bail in four of them.