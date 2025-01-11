Six people die, 7 injured in Phalia firework explosion

PHALIA (Dunya News) – Six people, including a minor and four women, died in an explosion in fireworks stored inside a house in Phalia.

The incident took place in Kot Phallay Shah after the fireworks material caught fire. Seven people were also injured incident.

Rescue officials have shifted the injured to hospital where some of them are said to be in critical condition.

Police teams have also reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

