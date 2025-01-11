President, PM commend security forces for eliminating five terrorists in DI Khan

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM commend security forces for eliminating five terrorists in DI Khan

The president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Jan 2025 05:06:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists during the operation in Dera Ismail Khan.

In separate messages, the president and prime minister appreciated the bravery of the security forces for killing five terrorists during successful intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The president said, “The security forces are conducting operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism. The entire nation is united against terrorism. The operations against Fitna-al-Khwarij will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism.”

He also reiterated the commitment to the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the security forces for the successful operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan. He praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel participating in the operation for killing five terrorists including the terrorist leader among others.

“We will continue the war against the scourge of terrorism until its complete elimination from the country. The entire nation stands in support of its brave forces in the war against terrorism. The people of Pakistan also pay tribute to the security forces who participated in the war against the enemies of the country without caring for their lives,” the prime minister said.

