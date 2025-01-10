Pakistan's economy faces climate change challenges: Ishaq Dar

Outlines efforts to promote renewable energy projects and enhance investment and export frameworks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has highlighted the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan’s economy during a virtual address at the South Asia Economic Outlook Conference.

Dar emphasized the government’s commitment to economic stability and sustainable development through reforms and transformative measures.

He outlined efforts to promote renewable energy projects and enhance investment and export frameworks.

Terming the conference a valuable platform, he stressed the importance of addressing challenges while identifying new opportunities for regional growth and collaboration.

