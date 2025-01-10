Coal mine explosion claims four lives in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The rescuers on Friday recovered the dead bodies of four miners who were trapped in the coal mine explosion.

The tragic incident took place in Sanjdi, Spin Karez area of Quetta.

The coal mine was collapsed in result of gas explosion and there were 12 miners inside.

According to chief mines inspector, the explosion occurred late last night due to gas accumulation in the mine.

The collapse made rescue operations challenging, particularly in the dark conditions.

The rescue teams are still working to create a pathway to reach the remaining miners.

The rescue officials said that the chances of survival were bleak as the depth of mine is 4200 feet.

It merits mention here that 82 miners lost their lives in 2024 while performing their duties in several parts of Balochistan.