CM Maryam for educational partnership with Turkiye

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam for educational partnership with Turkiye

CM Maryam for educational partnership with Turkiye

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 17:56:11 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her keen interest to establish a partnership with Turkiye in the education sector.

She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony in Multan. The CM expressed her regard to Turkiye for cooperation in the education field.

“Pakistan and Turkiye share brotherly ties which has only grew stronger with the passage of time,” she said.

Earlier, chief minister visited Multan University of Science and Technology where she laid the foundation stone of the girls' hostel.

The girls' hostel will have 119 residential rooms. The girls' hostel will also have a mess hall, gymnasium, entertainment lounge and five offices.

On the other hand, she also inspected various departments of Multan University of Science and Technology and also visited the modern Google classrooms and digital library.

