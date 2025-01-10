Stage set for LBA elections

35 candidates competing for 11 seats

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) elections are scheduled for tomorrow (January 11), with 35 candidates competing for 11 seats.

A total of 14,712 members will cast their votes using a biometric system. Polling will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Candidates violating the code of conduct may face heavy fines.

Four candidates are running for the position of President: Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Mubashir Rehman Chaudhary, Adeeb Aslam Bhindar, and Mian Faiz Ali. For Vice President, six candidates are in contention, while three candidates each are competing for the Vice President seats at Model Town and Cantt Courts.

The Secretary position has six candidates vying for it, and three candidates each are contesting for the roles of Joint Secretary and Finance Secretary.

The Librarian seat has four contenders, while the Auditor position will feature a direct contest between Professor Atiq Ahmad Khan and Raheela Hafeez Rana.