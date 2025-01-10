Six die in Karachi road accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least six people have lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the last 24 hours.

Two people were killed and one injured after a water tanker collided with their motorcycles on Shahrah-e-Millat Road near Baloch Colony. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene, prompting angry citizens to set the tanker on fire.

In another incident near Hub River Road in Baldia Town, two motorcyclists were killed when hit by a water tanker. The tanker driver also managed to flee.

Separately, a Coast Guard officer injured in a collision near Kathore passed away. The car driver abandoned their vehicle nearby and fled. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to locate the driver.

In Korangi, a motorcyclist was struck by a car near Chamra Chowrangi, causing the motorcycle to fall into a drain. One person died, and the car driver fled the scene.

The Sindh governor expressed concern over these incidents and sought a report from the IG Sindh. He also directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.