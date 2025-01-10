LHC envisions Multan as 'Green City' to tackle pollution

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The Lahore High Court on Friday directed officials to make Multan ‘Green City’ to mitigate the effects of environmental pollution.

Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC issued the detailed verdict on the petition of Tahir Jamal.

The petitioner had prayed before the court to implement its own order passed in 2020.

The court directed officials concerned to devise a robust framework to make Multan green city.

The LHC directed to appoint spokespersons in all the departments.

The detailed order said that all the stakeholders must be consulted in this regard.

Justice Jawad Hassan said that a long-term policy is required to deal with the environment pollution and deteriorating AQI in Multan.

The court directed all the departments to submit their report every month.

The written order said that the efforts to deal with the pollution were not sufficient in Multan.

The PHA Multan director general told court that 14,825 trees were planted in the city in 2024.

Similarly, PHA DG Khan director general said that 28,471 trees were planted in 2024.

It added that the Multan Development Authority planted 10,560 trees in private housing societies.

The court directed to hear the case on first Tuesday of every month.