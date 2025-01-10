Court expresses displeasure over Bushra Bibi's absence in Toshakhana-II case

Court warned Bushra Bibi's lawyers of disciplinary action in case of failure to present

Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 14:45:54 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand expressed strong displeasure over the absence of former first lady Bushra Bibi and her lawyer during the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case held at Adiala Jail.

The hearing involved former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. While Bushra Bibi and her lawyer were absent, the court proceeded with cross-examination of the fourth witness, Cabinet Division Deputy Director Coordination Mohammad Ahad, conducted by PTI's lawyer, Qausain Faisal Mufti. The testimony of another prosecution witness, Talat, was also recorded.

The court directed Bushra Bibi’s lawyers to complete the cross-examination during the next hearing, warning of disciplinary action in case of failure.

Additionally, five more witnesses—Muhammad Shafqat, Qaiser, Umar Siddique, Mohsin, and Faheem—were summoned to record their statements.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until January 14.