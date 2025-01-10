Major reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

Transfer and posting orders of several provincial secretaries and commissioners were issued.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a major reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy, the government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of several provincial secretaries and commissioners across the province, Dunya News reported.

According to notification issued here, Musrrat Jabeen has been appointed Commissioner Bahawalpur, Aamir Karim Khan Commissioner Multan Division and Wajid Ali Shah has been made Secretary Coordination to Chief Minister Punjab.

Humaira Ikram has been appointed as MD Punjab Textbook Board, Zeeshan Shabbir Rana Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Ahmad Javed Qazi Secretary Cooperative Punjab and Imran Sikandari (pending appointment) has been made Secretary Transport.

Secretary Zakat and Ushar Mian Abrar Ahmed has been directed to report to S&GAD department.

As per notification, Irfan Ahmed has been appointed Secretary Zakat and Ushr, Nasir Mahmood Bashir MD, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, Ashfaq Ahmed Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, Maryam Khan Commissioner Faisalabad, Salwat Saeed Registrar Cooperative Societies and Nadir Chatha was appointed Secretary Skills Development.

