Pakistan Pakistan Still no meeting at Adiala Jail as another day goes by

No one visited Imran Khan on Thursday in Adiala Jail

Updated On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 19:58:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday spent the whole day without meeting anyone at Adiala Jail.

According to details, Thursday was meant for meeting the family members and legal team in Adiala Jail.

However, no one visited the former prime minister on Thursday in Adiala Jail.

Earlier, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry contacted the jail officials seeking to hold meeting with the PTI founder.

However, he couldn’t get any information from jail officials in this regard.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Omar Ayub dared the government to arrange a meeting with Imran Khan if it actually has the power.

Talking to media at Islamabad Judicial Complex, the opposition leader in National Assembly said that the government isn’t allowing the PTI leaders to meet Imran Khan.

“We were told that arranging a meeting with Imran Khan isn’t included in the jail manual,” said Omar Ayub.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed regret over allegations from PTI leaders, defending his role in facilitating talks between the government and opposition.

Addressing criticism regarding his alleged inaction in arranging a meeting with the PTI founder, the Speaker clarified that facilitating such meetings does not fall under his mandate or responsibilities.

“It is unfortunate that baseless criticism is being leveled against my role. My duty is to act as a facilitator between the government and the opposition, not to arrange meetings with the founder,” Ayaz Sadiq stated.