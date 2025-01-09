In-focus

Car-motorcycle collision claims four lives

Pakistan

Accident took place near Dhabeji on the National Highway

THATTA (Dunya News) - A tragic accident claimed the lives of four individuals near Dhabeji on the National Highway when a high-speed car collided with a motorcycle.

The collision caused the car to burst into flames, resulting in the four passengers inside being burnt to death.

Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Rural Health Centre in Gharo for further procedures.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. 

