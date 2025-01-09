Urial Trophy Hunting resumes in Punjab after two years

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Trophy hunting of Punjab Urial has resumed after a two-year hiatus, with an American hunter making the first kill in Chakwal.

The hunter paid Rs6 million for the permit.

The Punjab Wildlife Department issued 16 trophy hunting permits this year at a cost of $328,000 (Rs91.5 million approximately).

Each permit was priced at $20,500, with an additional fee of $500.

Wildlife officials stated that the increasing population of Punjab Urial in the Salt Range allowed the resumption of hunting for international enthusiasts.

