ATC extends protective bail of PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and others in D-Chowk protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the cases of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Sher Afzal Marwat, Ali Bukhari and Shoaib Shaheen.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Chaudhry Zahid Asif informed the court that no accused had joined the investigation so far.

The judge inquired if the accused, Zartaj Gul, was present. She came to the rostrum and requested the court to allow the police to conduct the investigation on the spot. The judge remarked that this is a court, not a police station, but added that an order could be issued in her specific case.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and others, adjourning the hearing until Feb 7.

Cases against the accused are registered at various police stations of captial, including Ramna, Secretariat, Margalla, Karachi Company, and Kohsar.

