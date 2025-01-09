LHC Bar seeks full court for 26th constitutional amendment case

LHC Bar requested the formation of a full court to hear the case.

Thu, 09 Jan 2025 15:17:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A new application has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding petitions challenging the 26th constitutional amendment.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association submitted a miscellaneous application, requesting the formation of a full court to hear the case.

The application emphasised that the 26th Constitutional Amendment case held immense significance and noted that in the past, constitutional amendment cases were typically heard by a full court.

It further requested that petitions challenging the 26th amendment be scheduled before a full court comprising all judges who were part of the Supreme Court at the time the amendment was enacted.