JI announces nationwide protest against electricity prices on Jan 17

Pakistan Pakistan JI announces nationwide protest against electricity prices on Jan 17

Economic conditions are worsening instead of improving: Hafiz Naeem

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 14:16:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has declared a countrywide protest on January 17 against the rising electricity prices.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the government, stating that while the Prime Minister celebrated economic indicators such as the stock market's rise and Pakistan's improving performance, essential commodities like fuel and food remain unaffordable. "Economic conditions are worsening instead of improving," he remarked.

He highlighted the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) issue, claiming JI's protests had led to the closure of five IPPs and talks with 18 others. However, despite these efforts, electricity bills remain unchanged.

Hafiz Naeem accused the government of making empty promises about reducing electricity prices and announced the party’s decision to reignite its protest movement. He warned of a looming electricity production crisis as people increasingly switch to solar power due to high tariffs.

Regarding national politics, Hafiz Naeem expressed hope for successful negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He added that public distrust arose when written agreements contradicted verbal commitments.

He also emphasised that Imran Khan should be released and all decisions should be made according to the constitution and law.