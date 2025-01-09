PHC CJ vows to bring new model for prison reforms

Says efforts are being made to reduce the backlog of pending cases

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim announced brining a new model for prison reforms, in collaboration with the police, home department and other stakeholders.

He made the announcement while talking to media and said: “We will create our own model and will not follow any other country”.

He also highlighted the overcrowding in multiple prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where jails with a capacity of 100 inmates are housing up to 400 prisoners.

He pointed out that many jails lack adequate facilities, especially considering the seasonal weather conditions. He also called for improving facilities in women's and juvenile jails.

The chief justice also lamented that there is no proper legislation to run the Dar-ul-Aman (shelter homes).

Justice Ibrahim said 90 percent of prisoners arrested on drug charges are addicts, which places a severe burden on the jails.

He stressed that these individuals should be placed in rehabilitation centers instead of jails. He also called for the establishment of specialised rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

He further said efforts are being made to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

