Naqvi commends ANF's campaign against drug peddlers

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi commends ANF's campaign against drug peddlers

Interior minister visits ANF Headquarters

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 10:35:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday commended the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for its ongoing campaign against drug peddlers, targeting educational institutions, students, and the youth.

The minister expressed it during his visit to the ANF Headquarters. Director General of ANF, Major General Abdul Maeed, welcomed the interior minister.

Naqvi was given a detailed briefing on the achievements of ANF in combating drug smuggling during the year 2024.

The interior minister praised ANF's efforts against drug smuggling amid rising trend of drug use in the country. He appreciated the efforts being made by the force to tackle this menace.

Mohsin Naqvi assured the ANF DG of full support to meet the professional needs of the department to effectively combat drugs.

