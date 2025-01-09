Wall collapse claims two lives in Ahmadpur Sial

Thu, 09 Jan 2025 05:13:20 PKT

AHMADPUR SIAL (Dunya News) – A woman and her daughter were killed when the boundary wall of their house collapsed in Ahmadpur Sial, a city in Jhang District in the Punjab province, in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in village Kulachi Chak No 3/7L in the outskirts of Ahmadpur Sial, where wall of a house collapsed, burying a woman and her daughter under the debris.

Rescue teams with the help of local residents pull the women from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ), Ahmadpur Sial where they succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

