Doors for negotiation should never be closed: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that political negotiations remained a pathway to de-escalate tensions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Wednesday said that political dialogue is essential for resolving the country’s political and social tensions.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that political negotiations remained a pathway to de-escalate tensions, even in challenging circumstances. "No political leader or party in our coalition opposes dialogue," adding that political conversations were the cornerstone of resolving disputes in a democratic societies.

Minister criticised the inflammatory rhetoric often used by PTI's leadership, calling it counterproductive.

He said that his party was committed to fostering dialogue, stating that "doors for negotiation should never be closed."

Answering a question, he said that PTI’s founder confrontational stance against state institutions was condemnable.

He stated that PTI's actions had damaged the political fabric of the country. He urged political parties to prioritise the national interest over personal or party gains, stressing the need to rebuild trust in institutions.

