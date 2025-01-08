In-focus

Nawaz Sharif likely to visit UK this month

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit the UK at the end of this month.

Source indicated that during his visit, Sharif will hold meetings with overseas political and business figures.

Additionally, the PML-N president will address workers and officials.

He is also scheduled to undergo a medical check-up during the trip.
 

