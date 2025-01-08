Nawaz Sharif likely to visit UK this month

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif likely to visit UK this month

He is also scheduled to undergo a medical check-up during the trip.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 23:07:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit the UK at the end of this month.

Source indicated that during his visit, Sharif will hold meetings with overseas political and business figures.

Additionally, the PML-N president will address workers and officials.

Raed more: Nawaz Sharif reaches London

He is also scheduled to undergo a medical check-up during the trip.

