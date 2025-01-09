Consultations for new CEC, members yet to take off

The appointments must be finalised within 45 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The process of appointment of new chief election commissioner and two members is stalled as consultations between the government and the opposition leader have yet to commence.

With just 18 day left in the retirement of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, Sindh member Nisar Durrani and Balochistan member Shah Jatoi on Jan 26, constitutional guidelines are required for appointments.

In case of disagreement, the matter will be referred to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed by the National Assembly speaker.

If consensus fails within the committee, three names for each post will be forwarded to the Supreme Court. The appointments must be finalised within 45 days.

Until then, the current officials will continue their duties.

Eligible candidates include former Supreme Court judges, technocrats or bureaucrats under 65 years for commission members.

