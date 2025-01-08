Imran Khan getting taste of his own medicine, says CM Maryam

She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony in Sargodha University

Wed, 08 Jan 2025 17:35:56 PKT

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan was getting the taste of his own medicine.

She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony to distribute scholarships to Sargodha University students.

Advising the students, she said one should not become a fuel for anyone’s greed for power. She said Hassan Niazi was imprisoned for 10 years for his conduct on May 9. When he would be released after 10 years, the world would be different.

The CM remarked that there could be political opposition while being civilized. One should just to decide to support those parties which supported students’ goals.

Without naming Imran Khan, she said he was suffering from consequences as there was no need to burn Jinnah House for political differences.

He said those students who set fire in the country by being falling in trap of vested political interests were now in jail.

How can their parents sleep when their son is in jail,” she questioned.