CJP Afridi reconstitutes SC Promotion Committee

CJP Afridi reconstitutes SC Promotion Committee

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel will head the committee

Wed, 08 Jan 2025 15:20:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has reconstituted the Supreme Court's Promotion Committee.

A notification regarding the reconstitution of the promotion committee has also been issued.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel will head the committee while the registrar of the apex court and the additional registrar (Admin) will also be members of it.