Sheikh Rashid sees New Year more challenging for everyone

Updated On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 13:21:25 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicted on Wednesday that no major change would take place in the New Year.

Talking to media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC), the former interior minister said there would be more difficult time for everyone this year.

The AML chief appealed to the elites to forgive the poor, as they are already reeling under tough times.

He further stated that the New Year will be even more challenging for everyone. “Those who are hoping for a major change in the New Year will see nothing”.

Talking about ongoing talks between the government and the Opposition, he said those who could not arrange even a meeting in jail with the PTI founder, how they can reach a conclusion.

He said the government committee would not form any commission demanded by the PTI for investigation into May 9 and November 26 incidents as decisions are taken somewhere else.

