Astronomers predict Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr dates in Pakistan

Ramazan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, or Sunday, March 2

Wed, 08 Jan 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Holy month of Ramazan is just a few months away and as always Muslims around the world eagerly await its arrival.

Astronomical experts have predicted that in Pakistan, the crescent for Ramadan may be sighted on the evening of Friday, February 28, or Saturday, March 1. Consequently, Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, or Sunday, March 2.

Similarly, the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be sighted on Saturday, March 29, or Sunday, March 30. This would mean Eid-ul-Fitr could fall on Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31, in Pakistan.

It is important to note that the start of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon, with the final announcement made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.