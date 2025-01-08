Kurram Ulema delegation calls on Sindh governor

Thanks him for sending relief goods to the district

Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 05:06:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A delegation of Ulema from District Kurram met with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and thanked him for sending relief goods to the district, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

During their meeting with the governor, the delegation vowed to bring peace and get rid of hatred in the restive district.

Governor Kamran Tessori said the government was committed to peace and tranquility in Kurram, stressing need to make joint efforts to resolve issues permanently in the region.

He said all stakeholders should play their role in bringing peace in Kurram and settling issues with the people of the area.

The governor stressed unity to foil nefarious designs of enemies who wanted to disrupt peace in the region.

The governor said medicines worth millions of rupees have been dispatched to Kurram and more relief goods would be sent in time of need.

