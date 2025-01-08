Power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Federal, GB govts meet today

Pakistan Pakistan Power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan: Federal, GB govts meet today

The meeting will take place in Ministry of Inter-Provincial Communication office

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Jan 2025 01:56:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments are scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday (today) to deal with power crisis in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting will take place in Ministry of Inter-Provincial Communication office. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister will represent his government over power crisis in the region.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss more electricity supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and relief from loadshedding.

According to sources, 10-MW electricity has been added to the system in GB in a short period of 18 months of the current government of GB.

The GB government in the meeting will demand for adding more power to the system for Hunza and other districts.

In the meeting, if the federal government approves more electricity, it will help overcome electricity crisis in Hunza and other districts.