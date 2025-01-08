President, PM praise security forces for killing 19 terrorists

They paid tribute to three brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom in operations

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for eliminating 19 Khawarij during three separate operations in districts Peshawar, Mohmand and Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The president and the prime minister praised the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for sending 19 Khawarij to hell during successful intelligence-based operations.

They also paid tribute to the three brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operations.

The president and the prime minister expressed condolences to the families of Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, Naik Muhammad Nazir, and Naik Muhammad Usman and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their families.

The president reaffirmed the commitment to completely eliminate the menace of Khawarij from the country, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve to foil the nefarious attempts of the Khawarji to disrupt the peace and security in the country.

“Along with me, the entire nation salutes the courage and valour of the security forces’ personnel,” PM Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the jawans and personnel of the security forces, without fear for their lives, were tirelessly working to rid the homeland of the scourge of terrorism, adding for the protection of the motherland, the officers and soldiers of the security forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices.