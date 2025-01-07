five killed, six injured in Zhob road accident
ZHOB (Dunya News) - At least five people lost their lives and six others were injured in a road accident in Balochistan’s Zhob, according to rescue officials.
The collision occurred when a speeding tractor collided with a car, officials reported. The impact killed five individuals instantly, while six others sustained injuries.
Rescue officials arrived swiftly at the scene, transporting the victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Three women were among the five deceased.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash.