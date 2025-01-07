PM Shehbaz expresses displeasure over delay in e-office implementation

PM Shehbaz expresses displeasure over delay in e-office implementation

The prime minister made the use of e-office mandatory for correspondence between ministries.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong displeasure over the lack of implementation of the e-office system in the federal government.

Despite repeated directives, the lack of interest from federal ministries and divisions has hindered progress on the e-office initiative.

The prime minister made the use of e-office mandatory for correspondence between ministries. His office issued another circular to all ministries and divisions, emphasising strict adherence to the e-office system and rejecting physical communication.

The circular directed ministries to ensure correspondence is conducted exclusively through the e-office system and to resubmit communications via e-office.

Furthermore, the Ministry of IT and NITB have been tasked to prepare a detailed report, including comprehensive statistics, on the adoption and compliance of e-office within ministries.