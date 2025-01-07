Islamabad court extends interim bail for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Updated On: Tue, 07 Jan 2025 11:17:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended the interim bail offormer prime minister Imran Khan in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing of the interim bail petitions.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi's lawyer submitted a request for exemption from appearance, which the court accepted.

However, no decision was announced on her bail plea.

A junior lawyer informed the court that Imran Khan’s counsel, Salman Safdar, was unable to attend due to commitments in another case.

The court has adjourned the hearing on the interim bails of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until January 28.