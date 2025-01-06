Dialogue with PTI should not be treated as deal: Kaira

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has emphasised that negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not be misinterpreted as a political deal.

Speaking on Dunya News Programme ‘On The Front’ Kaira said dialogue was political and national necessity, highlighting the PPP had advocated talks since 2018.

He expressed optimism about positive outcomes from the ongoing discussions.

Kaira stated that political stalemates were resolved through dialogue, urging negotiations committees to avoid media appearance to prevent disruption.

He stressed the need for unity among political parties to strengthen democracy and resolve issues through mutual understanding.