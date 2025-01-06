Dense fog forces closure of various motorway sections across Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 23:20:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The authorities have closed motorways at various sections as dense fog has significantly reduced visibility.

The M-2 motorway has been closed from Lahore to Kot Momin.

According to motorway police spokesperson, Abdul Hakim Motorway M3 while M5 from Sher Shah Multan to Zahir Pir would remain close due to fog. Meanwhile, traffic on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M11 remained suspended.

The Motorway spokesperson said that motorways are closed to ensure public safety and safe travel. Lane violations in fog can cause accidents. Road users should ensure lane discipline in fog.

It advised that citizens should prefer to travel during daylight hours as much as possible.

