MQM-P seeks proportional representation in cabinet expansion

Says if the PML-N requests names, they will decide accordingly

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 21:11:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has revealed that discussions on expanding the federal cabinet are underway, but the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has not approached it yet.

MQM-P sources emphasised that they have demanded that their representation be proportional to their assembly seats.

They stated that if the PML-N requests names, they will decide accordingly.

The sources also indicated that MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other party officials are expected to meet with PML-N leadership next week.

On the other hand, many PML-N leaders from Sindh are reportedly eyeing federal positions in the expanded cabinet.