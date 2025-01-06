Imran Khan not seeking any NRO, says Aleema

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan not seeking any NRO, says Aleema

She reminded everyone that Imran Khan had been facing cases for two and a half years.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 19:19:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, has stated that the ongoing negotiations give the impression that the former prime minister also wants to get out of jail through an NRO.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan had been facing legal cases for over a year and a half. He wants the decision on the Al-Qadir Trust case to be announced so the world knows what this case is about, she added.

She mentioned that the government's negotiations give the impression that Imran Khan, like them, wants to get out of jail by getting an NRO. She reminded everyone that Imran Khan had been facing cases for two and a half years.

Aleema Khan further stated that there were efforts made for Imran Khan to leave the country, with attempts to have him go abroad for three years, then two years, and finally for six months. There were also suggestions to place him under house arrest or have him remain silent while the government continued its work.

Read also: Verdict in 190m pound case delayed again, new date set for Jan 13

Aleema Khan clarified that Imran Khan had sent a clear message to the negotiating committee, which had met the government two or three times. Imran Khan's two main demands are that a judicial commission be formed to investigate both the events of May 9 and November 26, and that investigations be conducted into the FIRs filed against 10,000 to 12,000 people. His second demand is the release of innocent people imprisoned in jails, she added.

Talking about Al-Qadir Trust case, she said, Imran Khan had clearly stated that it was a misunderstanding that the case was being used as a sword hanging over his head.

She further mentioned that Imran Khan had told the authorities to issue a verdict in this case just as they did in the Iddat and cipher cases.

