NA body approves bill for formation of child courts

Pakistan Pakistan NA body approves bill for formation of child courts

The bill was presented by PML-N Member of National Assembly Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 18:07:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In view of the rampant child abuse cases, a bill on the formation of child courts has been unanimously approved in the National Assembly’s standing committee on defence.

The bill was presented by PML-N Member of National Assembly Syeda Nausheen Iftikhar. The bill would seek to ammend the criminal laws to build child courts for children victims of rape.

The PML-N leader said the magistrate would record the statements of rape victims in a friendly environment in the presence of psychiatrist. Also, the child courts would decide rape cases within six months.

Meanwhile, a member of Standing Committee Jam Aslam opposed the bill. However, it was unanimously passed.

