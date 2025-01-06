Four dead, 20 injured as bus overturns in Muzaffargarh

Pakistan Pakistan Four dead, 20 injured as bus overturns in Muzaffargarh

The accident occurred near Head Muhammad Wala Ada, near Pathan Hotel

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:27:52 PKT

MUZAFFARGARH (Dunya News) – A bus overturned, leaving four passengers dead and over 20 injured in Muzaffargarh.

The accident occurred near Head Muhammad Wala Ada, near Pathan Hotel, where the bus lost control and overturned. Four passengers died on the spot, while more than 20 suffered injuries.

Upon receiving the report, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and transported the bodies and the injured to the hospital.



