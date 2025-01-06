No backdoor contact or negotiation under way: Barrister Gohar

Denies rumours of Bushra Bibi’s involvement in backdoor talks

Updated On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 17:06:28 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has clarified that the party has no backdoor contacts or negotiations in progress.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, he said the committee formed by PTI founder Imran Khan was the sole entity authorised for negotiations.

He confirmed two meetings had already been held with the government’s negotiation committee, and a third round required prior consultation with Imran Khan.

However, the meeting with him has not been confirmed yet.

Gohar denied rumours of Bushra Bibi’s involvement in backdoor talks, calling it baseless.

He emphasised the PTI’s demands remained the release of detainees and the establishment of judicial commission.

He reiterated that Imran Khan gained no personal benefits in the Al-Qadir case. Both Imran and Bushra Bib would be exonerated, he said, as witnesses had testified to their non-involvement in any financial dealing.



