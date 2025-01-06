PM Shehbaz, Dar, Naqvi summoned in Greece boat tragedy case

Govt confirmed deaths of 7 Pakistanis in boat tragedy

SUKKAR (Dunya News) – A court Monday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the Greece boat tragedy case.

A hearing was held in the Sukkur sessions court on a petition filed to investigate the Greece boat tragedy.

The petitioner argued that due to government negligence, unemployed Pakistanis resorted to illegal means to go abroad, leading to the collapse of state authority and the loss of 75 Pakistani lives.

The petition requested that a case be registered at the Rohri police station against the responsible government officials for their negligence.

Subsequently, the court issued notices summoning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to appear on January 15.

The government confirmed the deaths of seven Pakistanis in the recent boat tragedy, while 35 others remain missing and are presumed dead. Meanwhile, at least 47 Pakistanis survived the incident.

